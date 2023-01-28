Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Scully Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE SRL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.30. 2,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.
Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.
