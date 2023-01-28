Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SRL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.30. 2,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Scully Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.