Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,257.13% and a net margin of 6.61%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.