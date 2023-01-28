Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.67. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.