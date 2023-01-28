Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.67. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Security National Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Articles

