Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.09 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $74.09 million and approximately $841,378.15 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010898 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00049180 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030129 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018165 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00214324 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.
About Seele-N
SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
