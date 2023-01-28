Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 383,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.02. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,698,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

