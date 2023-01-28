SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.16.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Featured Stories
