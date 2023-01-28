SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SNES traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 4,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

About SenesTech

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($0.20). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,126.94% and a negative return on equity of 151.09%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.