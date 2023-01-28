Seven Post Investment Office LP Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 6.1% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 135.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,245. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

