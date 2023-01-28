Seven Post Investment Office LP Takes $1.87 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.91. 514,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,532. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.99.

