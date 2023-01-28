SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 606,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc owned 2.71% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. 75,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,637. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

