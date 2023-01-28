Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $32.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,449 shares of company stock worth $15,107,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.70 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

