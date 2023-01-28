ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $771,080.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,178.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $838,360.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.83. 224,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

