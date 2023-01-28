ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $771,080.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,178.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $838,360.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.83. 224,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

