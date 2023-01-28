Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of LON OBD opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.09. The firm has a market cap of £22.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. Oxford BioDynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.41). The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford BioDynamics

In related news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,142.75).

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Stories

