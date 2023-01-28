Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Grows By 41.7%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $22.93 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Airports of Thailand Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

