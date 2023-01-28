Short Interest in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Drops By 36.9%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMOT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMOT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

