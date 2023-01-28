Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Decreases By 16.6%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 306,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of APCX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 321,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,130. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

About AppTech Payments

Apptech Payments Corp. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of payment processing technologies and merchant services. Its products and services include mobile app development, secure mobile payments, enterprise SMS texting, website design, website hosting, credit card processing, ACH processing, and gift and loyalty cards.

