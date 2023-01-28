Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Grows By 23.3%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Aravive Price Performance

Aravive stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 109,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,518. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 190.16% and a negative net margin of 695.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARAV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Aravive in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

