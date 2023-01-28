Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Drops By 88.9%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$1.34 on Friday. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97.
Asante Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asante Gold (ASGOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.