Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Drops By 88.9%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$1.34 on Friday. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company. The firm focuses on developing high margin gold projects including the Bibiani and Kubi Gold mines located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. It has portfolio of projects in Ghana, Africa’s largest and safest gold producer.

