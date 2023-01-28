Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Decreases By 54.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUBN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $83.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

