Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Rises By 17.0%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.37. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 293.77% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

