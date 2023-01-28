Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Rises By 17.0%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.37. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 293.77% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.