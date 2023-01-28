Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Increases By 27.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RILYT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 7,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,946. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

