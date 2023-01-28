Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declines By 65.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BHFAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 13,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $26.48.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 235,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

