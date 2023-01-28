Short Interest in Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Expands By 16.9%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance
Shares of CCPPF remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.
About Capital & Counties Properties PLC
