Short Interest in Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Expands By 16.9%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance

Shares of CCPPF remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

