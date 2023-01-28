Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Grows By 24.0%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHHHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get CareRx alerts:

CareRx Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. CareRx has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

