Short Interest in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Declines By 58.6%

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Contango Ore Price Performance

CTGO stock remained flat at $24.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Contango Ore will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTGO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at $879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Ore

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

