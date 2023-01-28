Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Drops By 33.8%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cue Health to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Cue Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLTH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,411. Cue Health has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $370.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $69.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $105,056.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,564,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 138,378 shares of company stock valued at $445,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cue Health by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cue Health by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

