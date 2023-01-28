Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Increases By 321.7%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 321.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,722. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of East Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

