Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Drops By 76.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the December 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth $8,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 80,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROBT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,132. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.