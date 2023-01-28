Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Declines By 58.7%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after acquiring an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. 711,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,820. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

