Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Declines By 80.9%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forafric Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AFRIW opened at $0.66 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
