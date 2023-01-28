Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Decreases By 30.8%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Genenta Science Price Performance

Shares of GNTA remained flat at $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Featured Articles

