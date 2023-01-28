Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Decreases By 32.6%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 394,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 218,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,167. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

