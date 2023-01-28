Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Declines By 89.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,187. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
