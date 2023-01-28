Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Declines By 89.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,187. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

