Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Declines By 98.4%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS JPOTF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

