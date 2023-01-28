Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Declines By 98.4%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jackpot Digital Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS JPOTF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
