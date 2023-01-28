Short Interest in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Decreases By 88.1%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the December 31st total of 955,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 682,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,380,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWSM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 69,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,212. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

