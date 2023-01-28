Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Rises By 500.0%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $21.92 on Friday. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.