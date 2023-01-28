Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Rises By 500.0%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $21.92 on Friday. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.
KOSÉ Company Profile
