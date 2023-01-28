Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Decreases By 66.7%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L’Oréal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $82.83. 465,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,998. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRLCY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($418.48) to €365.00 ($396.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($434.78) to €380.00 ($413.04) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($377.17) to €314.00 ($341.30) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.25.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

