Short Interest in Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Expands By 208.2%

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 208.2% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,509,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe Price Performance

MASN remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 867,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,649. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

