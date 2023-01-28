Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Rises By 43.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Mercurity Fintech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

