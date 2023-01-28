Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Rises By 43.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MFH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Mercurity Fintech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.74.
About Mercurity Fintech
