Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Drops By 51.2%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,500 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 918,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Minerva Surgical Stock Down 16.7 %

Minerva Surgical stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 46.5% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 316,820 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 18.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

