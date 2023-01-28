Short Interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expands By 76.3%

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the December 31st total of 703,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $81.84. 301,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,495. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

