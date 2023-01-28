Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Increases By 56.0%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the December 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

NAOV remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. 84,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,513. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 124.33% and a negative net margin of 359.91%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoVibronix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoVibronix stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Rating ) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.45% of NanoVibronix worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm’s products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, Europe, India, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.