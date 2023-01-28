Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Increases By 56.0%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the December 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NanoVibronix Price Performance
NAOV remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. 84,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,513. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 124.33% and a negative net margin of 359.91%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
NanoVibronix Company Profile
NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm’s products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, Europe, India, and Other.
