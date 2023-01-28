Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Decreases By 20.2%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.74. 786,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

