Short Interest in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Expands By 632.5%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 632.5% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NXTP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 186,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. NextPlay Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.88% and a negative net margin of 1,295.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

Further Reading

