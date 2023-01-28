Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Rises By 81.5%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $84,323.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,670.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Norwood Financial news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $84,323.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,670.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $233,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $185,972. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 398,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 4,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,775. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.45. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

