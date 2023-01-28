Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Declines By 71.1%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 93,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RPID traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 328.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,193 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

