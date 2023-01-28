Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Declines By 71.1%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 93,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ RPID traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 328.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
