Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Drops By 19.2%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($35.01) to GBX 2,800 ($34.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,000 ($24.76) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.80) to GBX 2,770 ($34.29) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.80) to GBX 2,810 ($34.79) in a research report on Thursday.

Get Relx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 9,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,781,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Company Profile

NYSE RELX remained flat at $29.41 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.