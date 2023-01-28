Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Rises By 36.0%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SCPH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 150,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.25. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

