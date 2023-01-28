Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Declines By 25.9%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 11,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.67. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

