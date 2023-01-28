Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Decreases By 51.4%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGIP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $24.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

